Kendall Jenner Reveals She Has Never Had a Hershey's Kiss: 'That's Crazy'

Kendall Jenner just dropped a bombshell: she has never tried a Hershey’s Kiss.

In a clip from this week’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall, 23, tells sister Khloé Kardashian that she’s never tasted the candy.

“Mmm. Wow. A Hershey’s Kiss is pretty epic,” Khloé, 34, says at the beginning of the clip.

“Really?” Kendall asks. “I haven’t had one in such a long time,” Khloé responds.

To which Kendall says, “I’ve never had one.”

Khloé looks at her little sister with a surprised look on her face. “That’s crazy,” she says. While Kendall doesn’t try a Kiss in the clip, she does reach for a different gummy candy.

While never eating a Hershey’s Kiss — a pretty ubiquitous candy — in her 23 years of life might seem like a mysterious feat, it actually isn’t that surprising considering the fact that the super model only recently realized she likes chocolate.

“I didn’t like chocolate most of my life,” she told Jimmy Fallon in February.

But that changed after she was “desperate” for food on a recent hours-long flight.

“I was on a flight, like a year ago, and I was starving, I had gotten off an 11-hour flight, and then was getting on a six-hour flight. We hadn’t taken off yet so they didn’t have the food out and the only thing I saw was like a baby Twix,” she explained. “And I was like ‘you know what, I am desperate, I’m going to try this Twix.’ So I tried and I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, this is really good.’ It’s so good!”

“So I’ve liked chocolate ever since, I swear, I’m like obsessed,” she concluded.

If Kendall’s realization about chocolate happened a year before her Tonight Show appearance, it doesn’t answer the question of why she still hadn’t tried a Hershey’s Kiss by the time the KUWTK episode was filmed — photos of the ski trip that Kendall and Khloé discuss later in the clip suggest the episode was filmed in early January.

But Kendall isn’t the only Jenner who has been late to the party when it comes to relatively common foods.

Last September, her younger sister Kylie Jenner revealed to fans that she had just tried cereal with milk for the first time.

Kylie, 21, tweeted at the time, “life changing.”

If and when Kendall does decide to try a Hershey’s Kiss, the new chocolate lover just might find herself saying the same.