Kendall Jenner Shares a Mysterious Love Letter: 'I Will Love You Until Death Separates Us'

Kendall Jenner is notoriously private about her relationships — but when it comes to love notes, all bets are off.

Hours after hitting the 2018 British Fashion Awards in a barely-there gown on Monday night, Jenner, 23, shared a letter from an anonymous admirer in her Instagram Story.

The passionate note, which is handwritten (in cursive!), professes devotion for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“Dear Kendall,” the letter begins. “We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of love for you.”

“I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us,” it continues. “We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”

The admirer signs off with “Love,” but the signature is blacked out.

Jenner has always stayed quiet about her love life.

The model has been a mainstay in the NBA stands cheering on Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, but a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two are “still not exclusive.”

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source said.

Jenner was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

Jenner and Simmons, 22, first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer.