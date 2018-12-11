Kendall Jenner Shares a Mysterious Love Letter: 'I Will Love You Until Death Separates Us'

Kendall Jenner is notoriously private about her relationships — but when it comes to love notes, all bets are off.
Hours after hitting the 2018 British Fashion Awards in a barely-there gown on Monday night, Jenner, 23, shared a letter from an anonymous admirer in her Instagram Story.
The passionate note, which is handwritten (in cursive!), professes devotion for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
“Dear Kendall,” the letter begins. “We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is of love for you.”
“I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us,” it continues. “We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart.”
The admirer signs off with “Love,” but the signature is blacked out.
Jenner has always stayed quiet about her love life.
The model has been a mainstay in the NBA stands cheering on Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, but a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two are “still not exclusive.”
“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source said.
Jenner was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid.
Jenner and Simmons, 22, first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer.
While Jenner’s famous sisters are often more open about their significant others, a source told PEOPLE in July that she is “very protective” of her relationship with Simmons.
“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner said at the time.
“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source explained.
And when she was dating Blake Griffin, Jenner addressed long-circulated online rumors that she’s gay, explaining that it probably stems from the fact that she’s much more low-key about her relationships than her famous family is.
“I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’ ” she told Vogue in March. “So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”
“I don’t think I have a bisexual or gay bone in my body, but I don’t know! Who knows?!” she continued. “I’m all down for experience — not against it whatsoever — but I’ve never been there before.”