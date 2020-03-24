Kendall Jenner Says She Misses Her Friends, Does a TikTok Dance with Fai Khadra: 'We Caved'

Like many Americans practicing social distancing at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kendall Jenner misses her loved ones.

On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a slideshow of old photos and videos of her and her friends hanging out, including Gigi Hadid, Justine Skye, Fai Khadra and more.

“i miss my friends,” she captioned the post. “the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

Jenner’s use of “quarantine” refers to efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). But unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid gathering in groups in order to help contain the spread of the virus.

Jenner, 24, currently appears to be hunkered down with Khadra, one of her best friends. (Khadra, 29, is the older brother of twin DJs and fashionistas Simi and Haze.)

On Monday night, the supermodel joined Khadra in one of his TikTok videos, later reposting it on her Instagram Story.

“We caved,” she joked, referencing how more and more people have been turning to the platform for entertainment amid the outbreak.

The Kardashians and Jenners have been practicing social distancing since earlier this month, each staying in their respective homes. They have also been regularly urging their followers to stay home.

A source told PEOPLE last week that the family is “taking the social distancing very seriously.”

“No one in the family is socializing right now,” the source said. “Everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses.”

That said, on Monday, Kim Kardashian West revealed she had invited mom Kris Jenner into her house for the first time in days, posting a video of the two eating together while sitting on opposite sides of her giant kitchen table.

“Today is the first day that I’m having someone from the outside come into my home,” she said on her Instagram Story. “We are sitting six feet apart, having lunch together.”

“I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get over this curve,” she added. “We’ve been taking it extremely seriously. I think everyone just needs to understand that this is temporary, it’s not going to last forever, but take advantage of the time.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are now almost 44,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, and 537 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness.

