Nothing escapes Kendall Jenner’s watchful eye!

In honor of Mother’s Day, matriarch Kris Jenner shared a loving tribute to all of the women in the family with children of their own, which meant that while Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all got shout-outs, the 23-year-old model found herself the odd woman out.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special,” Kris, 63, wrote alongside a collage of images her daughters and grandchildren, as well as her own mother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

“To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies,” she wrote. “I love you @Kourtneykardash@kimkardashian @khloekardashian@kyliejenner… you are my heart #happymothersday.”

In addition to not getting a shout-out from her mother in the caption, Kendall was also missing from the collection of photos.

Letting her mother know that she’d picked up on being left out, the model left a playfully saucy comment on the post.

“Love you too mom!” Kendall wrote.

The sisters’ brother Rob Kardashian was also missing from the post.

Of course, the Kardashian family Mother’s Day tributes didn’t stop there!

While celebrating the holiday with her daughter True — who also turns 13 months old on Sunday! — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, shared a cute mother-daughter selfie to mark the special day.

“It’s Mother’s Day! Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote, also sharing several videos of their breakfast together.

Kylie also shared a sweet tribute to her 15-month-old daughter Stormi, calling her baby girl “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The sweet celebration comes two days after Kardashian West and announced the arrival of her fourth child with husband Kanye West, via surrogate: a baby boy, whom the star described on Twitter as “perfect” and a “twin” to the couple’s 15-month-old daughter Chicago.

Even though Kendall may have been left out of the family tribute, she was front and center when the majority of the Kardashian and Jenner families gathered for a group photo on Easter Sunday, posing on a large couch with their children and significant others.

Noticeably missing from the snapshot were Rob and his 2-year-old daughter Dream Renée, Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Scotland, 6½, and her children’s father Scott Disick.

Despite the cuteness surrounding her, Kendall is decidedly not ready to have any little ones of her own just yet.

A hilarious addition to her post was the second image of a meme reading, “Pregnancy is in the air. Me:” before going on to show a woman with a plastic bag over her head.