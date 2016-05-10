Kendall and Kylie Jenner Rent a Tricked-Out School Bus for a Trip to Legoland with Friends

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are sisters, partners in crime and, from the looks of it, Lego experts.

The reality stars took a trip to Legoland California on Monday – but of course, they didn’t just drive over in any old car, they rented a tricked-out yellow party school bus to make the trip.

Party school bus AKM-GSI

The sisters also took to Instagram and Snapchat to document the fun excursion with friends.

“We are going on an adventure!” Kylie, 18, said in one Snapchat video, filming herself with Kendall, 20, and their close friend Harry Hudson.

Shortly after, Kylie documented their ride arriving while Kendall gushed in the background: “It’s so sick!”

She also filmed the inside of the school bus as the group of friends danced and sang to music.

Once at the theme park, the sisters shared snaps of themselves playing around and placing their very own Lego characters on the roof of a Lego White House replica.

Kylie Jenner AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner (left) AKM-GSI

“Our Lego squad on top of the White House. Thanks Legoland,” Kendall captioned one shot.

They also went on a few rides – and of course, Kylie, being Kylie, Snapchatted it all.

Later in the evening, the crew attended a Rihanna concert and then made their way home – via party-ready school bus, no less.