Kendall and Kylie Jenner Joke Around on Twitter After Physical Altercation on KUWTK

On Thursday's episode, the sisters got into a fight during a car ride with Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

In true sibling fashion, Kendall and Kylie Jenner can laugh off even the darkest of times.

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters got into a nasty argument during a family trip to Palm Springs. After Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up in the same car at the end of a night out, things got physical when Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. Corey was also somewhat involved, with Kendall at one point accusing him of cursing at her.

As the episode aired, Kylie, 23, live-tweeted along with fans, reposting a GIF of old footage of her and Kendall kicking and scratching each other in the backseat of a car as kids.

"Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now," the fan joked.

"pretty accurate," Kylie responded.

Kendall, 24, retweeted Kylie, writing, "lmao! actually tho!"

Kylie also posted a few jokey tweets about her and Kendall's fight earlier on in the episode, when Kourtney Kardashian lent her an outfit that Kendall wanted to wear.

"this look i have on rn is too sexy," she wrote. "might hire kourt as my new stylist."

"haters gonna hate," she added.

Jokes aside, she did acknowledge in a separate tweet that "sister fights like that are never ok."

Footage of the actual physical altercation didn't air on the show, presumably because there were no cameras in Kylie's car, but it played out on speakerphone in Kris' car with Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian. In the midst of the chaos, Kendall claimed Corey lashed out at her. "This man is wild," she said over the phone. "He really just said 'f--- you' to me."

Finally, Kylie and Corey, 39, dropped Kendall off at a gas station on the side of the road. The other car came to get her, and she was sobbing when she climbed inside.

Image zoom From left: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Corey Gamble Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Jonathan Leibson/Getty

"I will never speak to Kylie ever again," she said, choking back tears as she explained that Corey had suggested getting a separate car for her, which prompted the argument.

"That's not his place to dictate that!" Khloé said.

"That's what I said," Kendall said. "I said, 'Corey, shut up. You're not even trying to be helpful. You want me out of this car.'"

"And then Corey, on everything, said 'F--- you' and turns around to the front," she continued. "I said, 'F--- you? You're going to say f--- you?' And that's when I started getting hysterical. Because [Kylie] was like, 'He didn't say f--- you. I was listening to the whole [thing].' And I'm like, 'No. I'm dead sober. I wouldn't make s--- up.' And she smacked me, not hard, she like, smacked me or something, so I came back at her and smacked her in the face and then she took her heel and put it into my neck. So then I started kicking her back. We got in a full fight."

In a confessional later, Kylie said she had no recollection of Corey cursing at her sister.

"All I remember Corey doing is trying to break us up. I don't really feel like this fight is about Corey. I feel like this is between me and Kendall, and I know Corey wants the best for both of us," she said. "We're both very upset. I think there was a lot of miscommunication because she thought I was going to take her all the way to Beverly Hills home, and I just never agreed to that, so. Things just got very out of hand."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!