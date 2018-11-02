Kendall Jenner Recalls Childhood with Sister Kylie: 'A Lot of Days Crying, She Had So Many Friends'

While reflecting back on her childhood, Kendall Jenner says growing up in Calabasas was a bit lonely.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends,” the model, who turns 23 on Nov. 3, recalls on her Beats 1 radio show, ZAZA WORLD RADIO.

“I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because [sister] Kylie had so many friends, and I didn’t know what to do, and it’s gonna make me emotional right now. I really was like, ‘I’m never gonna have friends,’ and to look at my life now, it’s so crazy,” says Jenner, who has amassed nearly 125 million social media followers.

Describing one summer during her early years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star shares, “I had nothing to do. I would just sit with my horses and I’d go ride all day. I’m not kidding. I ride from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I would ride all my trainer horses because I had nothing better to do.”

Though the Jenner siblings have garnered much popularity in their careers, Kendall reveals that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, is leading a more private life these days.

“Kylie and I flipped roles, not that Kylie’s not … Kylie is so happy. I love her, but it’s crazy cause I really never thought that I would have more friends than Kylie, not that that’s ever a competition or should be anything we’d … I don’t want that to come off weird, but again, she’s so happy with the life she’s living,” Kendall says.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

But with more friends and fans, more public scrutiny comes. Though she admits to reading the critiques in her comments section, Kendall credits her support system for keeping her positive.

“I think that if I didn’t have you guys, my homies, and my family around me, the people that I love so much, I would not have the same security within myself to be able to look at those comments and not care about them,” she says.

“I think that people need to strive to find those good people in their lives and maybe it’s not right now, but it’ll come with time,” Kendall advises.

Speaking of good people, the star hopes her fans and followers will take to the polls on Nov. 6.

“It really is serious and I think that people don’t realize that they, especially kids, nobody realizes that we actually have the power. I think a lot of people feel helpless and sometimes I do too, or powerless,” Kendall says. “But if you just got out there and voted, especially in this midterm election, it could help make somewhat of a difference.”

The third episode of Kendall’s Beats 1 radio show, ZAZA WORLD RADIO, airs on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. ET on Apple Music.