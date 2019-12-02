Kendall Jenner's 'Fraternal Twin Brother' Kirby Jenner Lands New Quibi Show

The Kardashian-Jenners are adding another show to their résumé.

Quibi announced Monday that Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner are executive producing a series titled Kirby Jenner for the upcoming mobile streaming network. The show will chronicle the daily life of Kirby Jenner, the “fraternal twin brother of Kendall” who runs a popular Instagram parody account.

Kirby has amassed his 1.2 million followers by expertly Photoshopping himself into the family’s photos and videos over the years.

“The ‘unsung hero’ of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Kirby is ready to step in front of the camera for the first time — with the full support of his mother and manager, Kris Jenner,” according to the show’s logline. “The series — the latest offshoot of E!’s flagship Keeping up with the Kardashians — will feature Kirby’s interactions with all members of his blended family, including sisters Kourtney [Kardashian], Kim [Kardashian West], Khloé [Kardashian], Kendall and Kylie [Jenner].”

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Kirby Jenner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

“Thanks, Mom,” said Kirby Jenner, star and executive producer, in a statement.

“I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” added Kendall, 24, in a statement.

The short-form series is also executive produced by Howie Mandel and Ryan Seacrest, and licensed from NBCUniversal and E! Entertainment.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” launches April 6, 2020. It is being offered at $4.99/month ad-supported or $7.99/month ad-free.