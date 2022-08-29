Kendall Jenner Keeps Close to Devin Booker During Nighttime Dinner Outing in L.A.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are continuing to spend time together.

On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 26, was spotted leaving Catch Steak with the 25-year-old NBA player in West Hollywood, California.

Jenner looked chic in a black cropped halter top and black leather pants, which she paired with a small multicolored purse and studded pink heels. Booker, meanwhile, dressed casually in a graphic "Method Man" T-shirt, denim jeans and blue sneakers.

The supermodel stayed close to Booker as they exited the restaurant and headed to an awaiting car, surrounded by onlookers.

Jenner was first linked to NBA All-Star and Phoenix Suns guard in April 2020, but only confirmed their romance on Valentine's Day 2021.

GIO/ROGER/BACKGRID

In June of that year, the pair gave a rare glimpse into their relationship as they celebrated their first anniversary, commemorating the occasion with social media posts. Jenner shared a couple of PDA-filled snaps on Instagram, which showed her embracing Booker from behind, and another of them wrapped in each other's arms.

Booker, meanwhile, tagged the model in a photo of a dining set-up at sunset, simply captioned "1." He also added a snap of a solo Jenner and another of the couple titled "365" and "52" — all references to their one-year milestone.

A year later, in June 2022, news broke that the couple had reportedly broken up after two years together, with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that Jenner and Booker were "not on the same page" about their future.

The pair have since sparked reconciliation rumors, however, after being spotted out together on numerous occasions, including an adventurous outing earlier this month.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner revealed that she is reluctant to reveal too much about her relationships and how it stems from watching her older sisters navigate the highs and lows of dating in the spotlight.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she said. "Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."