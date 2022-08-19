Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is raising a glass.

The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.

Kendall was all smiles in an asymmetrical white satin gown with a thigh-high slit, black strappy heels and a small black shoulder bag.

As explained in a statement from the award-winning liquor company, guests got to sample the new Eight Reserve by 818, launched the same day. The new spirit, made in Jalisco, Mexico, is described as "a blend of one-year-old Añejo and extra Añejos as old as eight years which creates a level of complexity, softness and depth rarely experienced in Tequila."

"The launch of Eight Reserve is a milestone moment for the 818 Tequila brand," Kendall said in the statement. "We are constantly looking to innovate and with this new liquid we are building on what makes 818 Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo so beautiful and complex and taking it to the next level. It's been incredible to work alongside our team in Mexico to develop Eight Reserve."

The party for 818 on 8/18 came one day after Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Corey were seen at an investor meeting for the brand in Beverly Hills. James Corden, Orlando Bloom and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer also attended, TMZ reported.

Kendall announced she was entering the liquor business in February 2021 with much fanfare, and officially launched 818 Tequila that May.

"For almost 4 years I've been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we've done it!" Kendall announced at the time. "This is all we've been drinking for the last year and i can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤"

In May, shortly after 818 was launched, The Kardashians star faced backlash due to an advertisement depicting her riding a horse through an agave farm wearing braided pigtails before raising a glass of her liquor with native farmers. Following its release, many on social media accused her of profiting off of and appropriating Mexican culture.

Months later, Kendall opened up on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about how the 818 helps benefit the community where it's developed.

Last September, the model told host Jimmy Fallon that the goal of her tequila brand was always to be "something that was like approachable and aesthetically pleasing and socially aware and gender-neutral" and "friendly to the planet."

Speaking to Fallon, 47, the reality star said, "At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco."

"Along with saving the planet, it's important for us to be friendly to the community as well," she added.

Kendall added that 818 Tequila partnered with 1% For the Planet to "donate 1% of our profit to planet-saving initiatives."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum said she was motivated to get into the tequila business because she discovered it was a male-dominated industry and coming from a "female-dominating family," she wanted to break the mold.