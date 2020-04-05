Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner joined an Instagram Live chat with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on Sunday, as they practiced social distancing as she was in Los Angeles and the married couple was in Canada.

The trio caught up on their at-home activities, with Jenner sharing her latest routine as well as the start of her and Baldwin’s friendship. “The first time I met Kendall she was 16 or 15,” Baldwin, 23, recalled, while Jenner, 24, added, “You were more friends with Kylie [at the time.]”

The pair revealed that they had first crossed paths while attending the movie premiere for Hunger Games in 2012. “You and Kylie [Jenner] bonded and then I stole you. I stole Hails,” Jenner said.

When Jenner launched her modeling career, she would often find herself in New York City, where Baldwin lived at the time.

“You started modeling and I lived in New York so you were there all the time,” Baldwin said as Jenner chimed in, “All the time. Hails was my first friend in New York. She’s the reason I love New York.”

While New York City holds a special place in the model’s heart, she admitted that it doesn’t quite compare to Los Angeles. “I love New York, I have such an appreciation for it but L.A.’s home and L.A.’s the best,” Jenner said. “I think there’s something so special about New York and I love it for a certain amount of time, but I have to be able to come home to L.A., the quality of life is so nice.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who has been practicing social distancing in her L.A. home with her close friend, also told Bieber and Baldwin that she’s been trying to “stay off screens” and has gotten “into tie-dying.”

“I’ve been honestly trying as much as I can to stay off screens, and like I have dove into some shows and movies and stuff. Last night I watched The Last Song,” Jenner said, referencing the 2010 film starring Miley Cyrus.

“I usually wake up in the morning and I take my dogs for a walk. I’ve been quarantined with my one friend Tiffany for the whole time,” Jenner added of her quarantine activities. “She coincidentally ended up coming to stay with me a week before things got really crazy. We go for safe walks every morning, very safe walks obviously, and then… I got into tie-dying the other day so I’ve been tie-dying and painting, reading a lot.”

Jenner also raved about her L.A. home, telling her famous pals: “It’s literally my favorite place in the planet. I worked for so long to get it at the point it’s at. I renovated for a year.”

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family recently told PEOPLE that “everyone is still staying at home” as all the siblings and their momager Kris Jenner are spending some time apart while all social distancing at their respective homes to combat the virus’ spread.

“The sisters and Kris [Jenner] took a few weeks total break from each other,” the source added. “Now, they practice social distancing, but Kim [Kardashian West] has had Kris over at the house a few times.”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian “has taken a few drives around Calabasas, but she never gets out of the car,” the source said.

“They have food deliveries and are not going to any stores,” said the insider. “They instead order everything online. No one is complaining at all. They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

