Kendall Jenner and Childhood Pal Jaden Smith Grab Brunch — and Share Sweet Hug

Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith have been friends for years, dating back to their childhoods growing up with their famous families in Calabasas, California. And on Sunday, the two pals were back together again for a very special reason: brunch.

Photographers spotted the two in a sweet embrace as they left their meal.

Kendall, 23, wore a white ruffle trim tank top with gray jeans and an oversized yellow cardigan. The model wore her brown locks down, and brought along her Doberman Pinscher pooch.

Jaden, 20 — who is Kylie Jenner‘s rumored ex — rocked a grey hooded sweatshirt, a green vest, and black plants. The youngest son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith sported a buzz cut.

Both friends were last seen together in New York City back in October, when they attended Bella Hadid‘s birthday party. They were also partying together with Kylie in July, for Jaden’s birthday.

They hung out in March too, when they attended the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., with friend Hailey Baldwin.

Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin at the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. in March. Presley Ann/WireImage

Kendall seems to be back together with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, 22. The two were romantically linked over the summer but appeared to cool off going into the fall. Late last month though, Jenner was spotted sitting courtside for a 76ers game in the Pennsylvania city.

Earlier this month, Michael Rubin — who co-owns the 76ers — addressed a Change.Org petition that blamed Jenner for a recent loss and asked to have her banned from the team’s home arena, Wells Fargo Center.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Rubin said In an interview with Business Insider. “I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her.”

“I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner,” he added. “So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.”

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Getty (2)

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith recently opened up about how Jaden and her daughter Willow, 18, were born different.

“Everything is changing but it is beautiful. But I must say, it’s taking some getting used to,” Pinkett Smith said about changing gender norms on an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

“Jaden and Willow have always been different. They were born that way. A lot of people think that it came from my rearing, but no, it just so happened that that’s how they came into the world and I had to get in order. I had to be open enough to receive it,” she continued.