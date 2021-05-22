Kendall Jenner's launch party on Friday night was attended by her famous friends and family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner Hosts Star-Studded 818 Tequila Launch Party with Her Sisters, Hailey Baldwin and More

Kendall Jenner had a star-studded launch party on Friday night for her new liquor brand 818 Tequila.

Her famous family, including sisters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner, came out for the party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood and documented the occasion on their respective social media channels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kim, 40, was particularly supportive of her younger sister, sharing footage on her Instagram Story that showed her going around to the party attendees and asking them to review the tequila.

"818 is incredible, you don't need a chaser and it tastes great, Kendall made an amazing product," family friend Stassie Karanikolaou said.

Baldwin, 24, also gave an impromptu testimonial to Kim, telling the camera, "818 to me means a great time and it's the best tequila I've ever had!"

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner 818 launch party Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner 818 Launch Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim also filmed Perry, 36, giving a toast "to female entrepreneurship" while everyone around her, including Hudson, cheered and took a shot of the tequila.

Reposting the photo to her own Story, Hudson added, "A Friday I haven't had in years…literally."

Kendall Jenner 818 launch party Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner 818 launch party Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner 818 launch party Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall, 25, officially launched 818 Tequila in California earlier this week, after first announcing she was entering the tequila business in February.

In an advertisement promoting her product, which was released to coincide with the launch, Jenner can be seen riding a horse through an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico wearing braided pigtails before raising a glass of her liquor with native farmers. Following its release, many on social media accused her of appropriating Mexican culture.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A number of fans also came to Jenner's defense, pointing out that male celebrities such as George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson have also released similar advertisements posing with agave farmers in Jalisco for the release of their own tequila brands in the past without similar complaints.