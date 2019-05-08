Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles and More Party Together After Met Gala

The Met Gala may have been on Monday night, but Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles and numerous other attendees kept the party going well into Tuesday morning.

Following the lavish event in New York City, friendly exes Jenner, 23, and Styles, 25, were captured leaving an after-party at around 6 a.m. the next day.

In footage obtained by Instagram account Exclusive Talker, the duo was photographed departing a building not far apart from one another early Tuesday morning.

Still, a source tells PEOPLE that they aren’t an item. “Kendall and Ben are still seeing each other,” the source says of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.

“Harry was her first real relationship, so there is a lot of history there,” says the source, who assures, “but they’re just friends.”

Still, the former flames appeared to have a pleasant reunion while inside the gala.

In a candid photo snapped inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fête, they appeared to enjoy an intimate moment with one another. They gazed at each other with huge smiles in the flirty snap and appeared to be laughing at something.

The gala celebrates the opening of the Met’s new exhibit, which will showcase more than 250 pieces (some dating back to the 17th century) that embody camp’s satirical elements expressed through fashion, with designs from Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more. The event was hosted by Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, along with this year’s co-hosts Lady Gaga, Styles and Serena Williams.

Jenner had a lot of fun with this year’s camp theme. The supermodel wore a bright orange, feathered Atelier Versace gown, accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Styles freed the nipple on the red carpet in a sheer Gucci blouse and high-waisted trousers.

Styles and Jenner were first linked in January 2014, and reignited rumors nearly two years later after vacationing together in Anguilla in December 2015. Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian said the pair were “dating” at the time, but they weren’t spotted again together until April of 2016, when they went out shopping in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE: “Harry has always been ‘that guy’ for Kendall. She would love to be in a real relationship with him, but he’s always had issues settling down in the past with her because he has that rock star mentality.”

The insider added: “Even though she’s dated and hooked up with other guys, she could never really get serious with someone because she never got over her feelings for Harry.”

But even after rekindling their romance in 2016, the couple’s relationship soon fizzled out.

In February, Jenner confirmed her relationship with NBA star Simmons on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

“See there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres jokingly remarked, referring to Simmons. “Who’s that guy in the way?”

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner said with a laugh.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” DeGeneres said. “How long have you been dating him?”

With a huge smile on her face, Jenner replied, “For a bit now.”

Meanwhile, Styles has been romantically linked to U.K. chef and blogger Tess Ward and Victoria’s Secret Model Camille Rowe. He hasn’t stepped out with anyone recently.