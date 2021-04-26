"It's obvious that they have something special going on," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple

Kendall Jenner Is the 'Happiest' She's 'Ever Been in a Relationship' with Devin Booker: Source

Has Kendall Jenner met her match?

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Devin Booker were spotted holding hands in New York City, a rare moment of PDA for the couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source tells PEOPLE. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now."

And while Jenner, 25, "is very private about their relationship," the source says it's "obvious that they have something special going on."

Jenner and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 24, were first spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the two were "just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

They continued to spend time together in the following months, and on Valentine's Day this year, they made their relationship Instagram official.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share First Photo Together on Valentine's Day Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker | Credit: Kendall Jenner Instagram

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

"And her family thinks he is great," the source added. "He was even invited to Kim [Kardashian West]'s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."