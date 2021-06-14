"We kind of kept her personal life out of it," said KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam

KUWTK Executive Producer Reveals Why We Never Saw Any of Kendall Jenner's Boyfriends on the Show

Kendall Jenner was selective about what she wanted to share on her family's long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians - particularly when it came to her romantic life.

During an appearance on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam said the supermodel had a "rule" about her boyfriends appearing on the E! series, which aired its final episode last week. (The two-part reunion begins Thursday.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kendall's always had this rule - she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Farjam said. "So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

Kendall Jenner Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty

Indeed, fans never did get to see any of Kendall's relationships unfold on screen, and her sister Kylie Jenner, 23, took her own step back from the show in recent years.

"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," Farjam said. "But they were at an age ... like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."

But Kylie "did share her relationship with Tyga," Farjam added. "We showed their relationship quite a bit on Keeping Up, and then Travis [Scott] didn't really want to participate."

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kendall and Booker, 24, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday, each posting sweet photos together on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker | Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source told PEOPLE in April. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now."

And while Kendall has remained "very private about their relationship," the insider said it was "obvious that they have something special going on."