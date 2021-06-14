KUWTK Executive Producer Reveals Why We Never Saw Any of Kendall Jenner's Boyfriends on the Show
"We kind of kept her personal life out of it," said KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam
Kendall Jenner was selective about what she wanted to share on her family's long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians - particularly when it came to her romantic life.
During an appearance on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast, KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam said the supermodel had a "rule" about her boyfriends appearing on the E! series, which aired its final episode last week. (The two-part reunion begins Thursday.)
"Kendall's always had this rule - she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Farjam said. "So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Supports Boyfriend Devin Booker as He Leads Suns to Playoff Victory Over Lakers
Indeed, fans never did get to see any of Kendall's relationships unfold on screen, and her sister Kylie Jenner, 23, took her own step back from the show in recent years.
"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," Farjam said. "But they were at an age ... like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."
But Kylie "did share her relationship with Tyga," Farjam added. "We showed their relationship quite a bit on Keeping Up, and then Travis [Scott] didn't really want to participate."
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Kendall, who is notoriously private about her dating life, has previously been linked to Harry Styles, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin. She's currently dating Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, with whom she made her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day this year.
Kendall and Booker, 24, celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday, each posting sweet photos together on Instagram.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Pranks Sisters with Engagement News While Playing Game with Kourtney Kardashian
"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source told PEOPLE in April. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now."
And while Kendall has remained "very private about their relationship," the insider said it was "obvious that they have something special going on."
Part one of the KUWTK reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen, airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!