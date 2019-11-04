Kendall Jenner Says Rob Kardashian Attending Her Birthday Party Was the 'Best Present Ever'

Kendall Jenner was undoubtedly showered with gifts as she celebrated her birthday over the weekend — but one in particular stands out.

Kendall, who turned 24 on Sunday, threw a star-studded Halloween/birthday bash at the Blind Dragon in Los Angeles on Thursday. Much to everyone’s surprise, her brother Rob Kardashian decided to attend, marking his first public appearance in about a year.

Kylie Jenner, 22, even posted a photo with Kendall and Rob, 32, from the evening.

“5am birthday adventures with my two fav people,” she captioned the rare shot. (No one in the family had posted a recent photo of Rob in several months.)

And Kendall was especially touched. “Best bday present ever,” she commented.

Image zoom

The long-reclusive Rob also posted a photo of himself, one of him smiling (and looking slimmer!) with mom Kris Jenner in their Halloween costumes. For the holiday, Rob and his 2½-year-old daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna adorably matched as Papa Troll and Poppy Troll from the DreamWorks’ film, complete with pink wigs.

His sisters showed their support, with Khloé Kardashian, 34, commenting “King” on the post.

“Obsessed with you,” added Kourtney Kardashian, 40.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob for Flirting with Natti Natasha on Twitter — ‘Who Is This Girl?’

Image zoom Rob Kardashian/ Instagram

Rob has struggled with weight gain and depression in recent years, retreating almost entirely from the public eye.

In June, he revealed on Twitter that he was back in the gym, though he hasn’t documented his fitness journey beyond the tweet at the time.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reenacts Viral ‘Rise and Shine’ Meme for Brother Rob Kardashian

He most recently surfaced in the background of a video captured at his sister Kim Kardashian West‘s low-key birthday celebration last month.

In the video, posted by Kim, 39, on her Instagram story, a man resembling Rob, wearing in a black shirt and shorts, could be seen walking through her house. Though Rob’s face wasn’t shown, his figure did look leaner.

Towing behind him were Kim’s daughter Chicago, 21 months, and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, 7.

“I love my family,” Kim captured the video.