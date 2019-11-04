Kendall Jenner Goes Drifting with Pals Tyler the Creator and Fai Khadra for 24th Birthday

Kendall Jenner is riding in style to celebrate her 24th birthday.

Days after her big birthday bash in West Hollywood, the supermodel kept the celebrations going on Sunday when she and some of her friends learned how to drift on a racetrack.

“Yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this shit makes me happy,” Jenner captioned her Instagram post on Monday.

In one video, Jenner and her friends Fai Khadra and Tyler the Creator went for a ride in the car as they threw their hands in the air in celebration. A photo showed Jenner smiling in the passenger seat while her pals sat in the back.

The footage near the end of the slideshow gave a glimpse of Jenner’s turn behind the wheel. One picture showed her smiling as she entered the car, while the last picture showed the reality star with her helmet on while the roof of the car was closing above her.

Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian was impressed, commenting, “Amazing photos Ken,” on the post.

On Thursday night, Jenner threw an epic birthday and Halloween bash at the Blind Dragon nightclub in West Hollywood filled with her closest friends and family, who were decked out in countless over-the-top Halloween costumes.

On her Instagram Story, she documented her fairy-inspired costume coming together, which included a metallic gold feathered mini dress, oversized champagne wings and a beautiful headpiece.

Image zoom Kendall Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Many of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s party guests documented the late-night bash on social media, including older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who channeled country superstar Dolly Parton.

After Kylie Jenner, 22, threw a kids’ Halloween party for daughter Stormi, 20 months, she switched out of the superhero costume she wore in the daytime for a sultrier nighttime look. On her Instagram Story, she shared a quick shot of her sixth costume, which seemed to a type of butterfly fairy.

Among the other guests at Kendall’s party were Gigi Hadid dressed as The Mask character (originally played by Jim Carey), Bella Hadid as Catwoman, Kacey Musgraves as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and Hailey Baldwin as Lola Bunny from Space Jam.

Before Halloween, Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West celebrated Caitlyn Jenner’s 70th birthday at Nobu Malibu.

Kylie documented the special evening on her Instagram Story. “Thank you, Nobu, for setting this up,” she said in one video, panning across the table, fireplace and lounge area. “I set up the cutest little dinner for my dad!”