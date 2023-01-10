Kendall Jenner Gets Soaked Standing in Backyard Downpour During Historic California Rainfall

The supermodel and reality star sets the mood of her post to the sounds of Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over"

By
Published on January 10, 2023 01:15 PM
kendall jenner
Photo: kendall jenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner is having a meditative moment in a downpour during the historic torrential rain in California in her latest Instagram Story.

The supermodel and reality star, 27, first shared a clip of rain water gathering in a bowl on a backyard table. Her hot tub/pool is visible as well as festive party lighting.

Chris Stapleton's "Starting Over" sets the mood, as he croons, "Well, the road rolls out like a welcome mat/To a better place than where we're at."

In a third clip, a casually clad Jenner raises her face skyward as she's soaked by the rain.

Her cleansing outing is similar to another celebrity's recent viral post about finding joy in soggy weather.

While most people choose to head indoors when the weather turns wet, Drew Barrymore showed fans that she does just the opposite, sharing a video on Instagram in July that saw her frolicking outside during a downpour.

Drew Barrymore Goes Viral Over Her Love for the Rain
Drew Barrymore/Instagram

"Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!" the smiling star said in the clip, taking off her glasses and looking up at the sky with laughter and glee.

Her contagious jubilation garnered a massive response online from fans, who quickly began recreating Barrymore's video on their own social media channels using her own audio under the hashtag #JustRunOutInTheRain."

