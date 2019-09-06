Kendall Jenner Refused to Meet Brad Pitt at Kanye West's Sunday Service: 'I Get So Nervous!'

Fans weren’t the only ones surprised to see Brad Pitt swing by Kanye West‘s recent Sunday Service event.

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, West’s sister-in-law, Kendall Jenner, revealed she was so excited to see the movie star at West’s Sept. 1 Sunday Service that she actually fled the scene in a panic.

“I literally left early,” Jenner said, explaining that Pitt had been to West’s weekly Sunday Service previously but that last weekend was “the first time” the two were there together. “I just saw Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.'”

When Jenner asked why she didn’t want to introduce herself she said, “Isn’t there a saying like, ‘Don’t ever meet your superhero?’ or whatever? I don’t know, I just love him so much I was like, ‘I’m just going to leave it at that’ and leave. I get so nervous!”

Though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel, 23, was too starstruck to say hello, her love of Pitt didn’t wain.

In fact, she even told Fallon that she wanted to set Pitt, 55, up on a date with singer Rihanna, 31.

“I feel like, come on,” Jenner said. “They’re so gorgeous!”

West’s recent Sunday Service was held in Watts, California.

In addition to Jenner, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, 38, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, were also in attendance.

In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, a source gave insight into Pitt’s visit to the service, explaining that the two have actually been acquaintances for some time.

“Kanye and Brad have been friendly for a while. There’s definitely a common respect between the two of them,” the insider said. “Kanye has always been a big fan of Brad.”

“Kanye was so happy that Brad came,” the source added. “He has wanted to share that with Brad.”

Pitt was seen in several fan footage from West’s service, even chatting with the rapper in one video.

Although the two may have different political and religious views, the source added that they’ve found a common bond over fatherhood and enjoy each other’s company.

Pitt is dad to Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, while West and his wife are parents to North, 6, Saint, 3½, Chicago, 1½, and Psalm, 3 months.

“They talk about their differences and are extremely respectful when they do,” the source said. “They have fatherhood in common, and to Kanye, that’s huge. Kanye will talk to anyone who has kids. He’s constantly seeking advice, giving advice, comparing notes.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.