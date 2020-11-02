Kendall Jenner's birthday week is being shrouded with backlash after she threw a large party to celebrate on Halloween.

On Saturday, the model — whose 25th birthday is on Tuesday — hosted a party at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California, which drew a big crowd of people, including NBA player Devin Booker, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to TMZ, 100 people were in attendance.

Reps for Kendall and 1 Hotels did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

As of Oct. 9, the California Department of Public Health announced that "gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests." When it comes to gathering outdoors, "a gathering of no more than three households is permitted in a public park or other outdoor space, even if unrelated gatherings of other groups up to three households are also occurring in the same park or other outdoor space."

Although ET confirmed that every guest, including the staff, at the venue had to take a rapid COVID-19 test on site before going upstairs, several fans still expressed their disappointment over the risky gathering.

One fan wrote, "Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween," while sharing a screen recording of Kylie's Instagram Stories, which have since expired.

"No but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn’t find out about it....," a third person shared on Twitter, later calling out Smith for wearing what appears to be an oxygen mask.

Another person questioned how Kendall was able to get rapid tests available for all her guests. "Can someone explain how Kendall Jenner was able to get several hundred rapid result COVID tests for a party while normal people cant get tested at a doctor unless theyre showing symptoms and it still takes 2 days to get results?" they tweeted.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kendall expected to receive backlash over the party, and asked friends in advance to not post on social media.

The reality star, who herself went on to post a series of pictures from the party's photo booth on Sunday, dressed up as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire for the Halloween birthday party. She included her own twist to the costume, encouraging her followers to get out and vote.

She has yet to address the backlash, though she did disable the comments section on her most recent post.