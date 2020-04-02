Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn't Think Kourtney Kardashian 'Dealt' with Scott Disick Breakup

Kendall Jenner has a theory about the recent drama surrounding Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Khloé Kardashian, 35, opens up to Kendall, 24, about the state of her relationship with Kourtney, 40, in the wake of the latter’s brutal fight with Kim Kardashian West.

“I sent Kourt the nicest text,” she says, reading it out loud: “A million percent we need to have a conversation. If not today, it can be any day, but we can’t let this continue and sweep it under the rug like we typically do.”

“You’re someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you are around me,” she continues reading. “I would like for this to be a conversation where BOTH — in capital letters — sides get to be heard. I don’t want to feel like this is a one-sided relationship. Whatever we can do where the communication improves, I will do that.”

A frustrated Khloé then tells Kendall, “Nine hours later, she sent me a video of the private plane she was on.”

Kendall, who witnessed the fight between Kim and Kourtney on last week’s episode, offers her two cents on the topic to Khloé.

“I don’t thing she is extremely self-aware,” the model says. “She can’t sit back and be like, ‘Alright, I was wrong,’ or like, ‘Alright f—, I f—ed up.’ She can’t do that.”

In a confessional, Khloé continues to air out her grievances with her big sister.

“It’s frustrating, because I have had such an amazing relationship with Kourtney and I would never throw that away, regardless of if we’re in a strange place right now, because that’s going to come and go,” she says. “But she’s not even trying to make things right with me.”

Scott Disick then joins the sisters’ conversation about his ex, with whom he shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“She has made up her mind in life that she is taking on the victim role,” Khloé vents. “Like, everything is somebody else. And I just feel so bad because I don’t know how this happened.”

“I know how this happened. Honestly, I think starting with their breakup,” Kendall replies, referring to Kourtney and Disick, 36, who ended their nine-year relationship in 2015.

Disick brushes the comment off, looking down at this phone.

“I’m just saying, I think that situation might have mentally f—ed her,” Kendall says. “And I don’t think she dealt with it.”

In a confessional, Disick tries to see the situation from Kourtney’s perspective.

“I think Kourtney, for a very long time, has felt really misunderstood,” he says. “A lot of people feel like she’s being rude, but I know she means well and you’ve just got to see that through her, and it’s kind of hard sometimes.”

“But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody,” he adds. “It just doesn’t always come out that way,” Scott adds.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!