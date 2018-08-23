Kendall Jenner Dines with Dad Caitlyn After Clarifying Controversial Comment About Runway Models

Caitlyn Jenner is spending some quality time with one of her daughters.

Caitlyn grabbed dinner with Kendall Jenner on Wednesday. The two were photographed walking into celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu together.

Kendall looked chic for the casual night out, wearing a pair of black pants and matching turtleneck top. Caitlyn, meanwhile, embraced the warm summer weather in a white dress.

The outing comes just a few days after Kendall responded to the backlash over her controversial comments about modeling.

During an interview with Love magazine, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star revealed that she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to fellow models.

“Since the beginning, we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner told the publication. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do.”

After facing criticism from other models, Kendall clarified her comments.

“I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning,” she tweeted Tuesday. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

Kendall praised runway models for their hard work.

“I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful,” she said.

“I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS,” she added.