Kendall Jenner Spotted with NBA Player Devin Booker Again in L.A.

The two have been spending time together in recent months

Kendall Jenner continues to spend time with NBA player Devin Booker.

On Monday, Kendall, 24, and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 23, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles together. The two, who were with Booker's dog, stopped by a pet shop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair was also seen grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday with the supermodel's sister, Kylie Jenner, after they exchanged flirty messages while commenting on one of her Instagram selfies.

Booker recently made his way back to California after spending time in the NBA bubble in Florida. His team was eliminated from the playoffs last week after losing a tiebreaker to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Image zoom RMBI/BACKGRID

Image zoom ShotbyJuliann/BACKGRID; NGRE/BACKGRID

The stars were first spotted together on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona in April. A month later, on Memorial Day, Kendall was seen driving around with Booker near Van Nuys Airport in L.A.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't a couple — at least not yet.

"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

When their first outing made the rounds on social media, it prompted a clapback from the reality star after someone tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, writing, "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner."

One fan came to Jenner's defense, responding that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

Jenner, who is notoriously private about her relationships, previously dated Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.

In May 2019, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had "run its course," but by December, the relationship picked back up as Jenner was seen cheering on her ex at a home game in Philadelphia.