Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Most Adorable Photos Together
The model and NBA player — who made their relationship "Instagram official" in February 2021 — have been linked since April 2020
Hug It Out
Though the model and her NBA player beau hadn't publicly confirmed their relationship, the pair first sparked dating rumors in April 2020, after taking a road trip together from L.A. to Arizona.
Float On
In Sept. 2020, they kept the relationship rumor mill churning when they vacationed with another famous couple, taking a group vacation to Idaho with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. A source told PEOPLE of the couple at the time, "Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho. They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."
Lazy Days of Summer
A source told PEOPLE of the pair, "Kendall seems very happy. Devin is very sweet to her. He spends a lot of time with Kendall's family and friends too. They seem to be on the same page. They haven't been working lately and have been able to enjoy quiet beach outings and dinners instead. They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together."
Be My Valentine
On Valentine's Day 2021, the couple made things Instagram official with some sweet, cuddly snaps shared to their Instagram Stories.
A source told PEOPLE at the time, "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."
Snuggled Up
In June 2021, the couple celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.
Supportive Boyfriend
Ahead of their summer trip to Italy, Jenner and Booker celebrated the success of Kendall's tequila brand with a rooftop party at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island.
A partygoer told PEOPLE of the outing, "They were laughing, playing around with each other and kept making eye contact throughout the night, and never stayed far away from each other. The source aded that the Booker seemed "very close and friendly" with his girlfriend's pals.
"At the end of the night, they walked out together hand in hand with nothing but smiles," the source said.
La Bella Vita
In early Sept. 2021, the pair got a taste of la bella vita when they vacationed in Italy together. Jenner shared a carousel of photos from her trip to Italy, including a photo of the pair walking down a cobblestone street at sunset.
That's Amore
In two photos shared on her Instagram Story, the sweet couple snuggled up in front of a picturesque twilight view of the water.