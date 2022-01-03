Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day and celebrated their one-year anniversary in June

Kendall Jenner Snuggles Up to Boyfriend Devin Booker in Sweet Photo from New Year's Weekend

Kendall Jenner is kicking off the new year with boyfriend Devin Booker by her side.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old model uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram from her New Year's weekend.

In one photo, Jenner is seen posing for a mirror selfie with her NBA player beau, 25. Other images show more highlights from the model's holiday, including: scenic views from a farmhouse and cozy outfits.

"My weekend 😌," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned the post.

In the comments section, Jenner received some love from members of her famous family.

"Cute weekend!" wrote Kourtney Kardashian as Khloé Kardashian said, "I can't wait to be you one day 😍😍." Added Kylie Jenner: "ur so cute."

Jenner and Booker's weekend getaway comes after the pair celebrated their birthdays in November. At the time, they each shared tributes to one another on social media.

"Most beautiful woman," Booker wrote alongside a first photo shared on his Instagram Story, which featured the two sitting at an outdoor patio. A second photo showed Jenner leaning with her back against Booker's chest.

Less than a week before that, Jenner commemorated Booker's birthday with an Instagram shout-out of her own.

"Happy birthday best friend @dbook," Jenner wrote atop an image of herself playfully posing with Booker on a beach chair.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Says Niece Stormi, 3, Has 'Biggest Crush' on Boyfriend Devin Booker

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of speculation since April 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner's family approved of Booker as her boyfriend.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the source said in February. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

The couple then celebrated their one-year anniversary in mid-June. A short time later, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was continually growing stronger.

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," an insider said at the time, adding that he "is such a cool guy."