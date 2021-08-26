The model has been sharing photos from her European getaway on Instagram

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Pose for Cute Photo During Night Out in Capri

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are closing out the summer together.

Jenner, 25, and the Phoenix Suns player, 24, are currently vacationing in Europe with friends. During a recent night out in Capri, Italy, the couple was all smiles while posing for a rare photo together.

For the picture, Jenner, who wore a strapless patterned pink top, leaned into Booker, who was dressed in all-black.

Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker soak up the Italian sunshine in Capri Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The duo also climbed aboard a yacht that took them across Italian waters. On Instagram Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a long green dress: "Beautiful," she wrote.

A source told PEOPLE in June that the two were going strong. "She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier," the source said. "Her whole family loves Devin too."

The athlete "is such a cool guy," the source continued. "He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."

Jenner has largely kept her romantic relationships private over the years. According to former KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam, the model had a "rule" about showcasing her dating life on the E! series.