Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Pose for Cute Photo During Night Out in Capri
The model has been sharing photos from her European getaway on Instagram
Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are closing out the summer together.
Jenner, 25, and the Phoenix Suns player, 24, are currently vacationing in Europe with friends. During a recent night out in Capri, Italy, the couple was all smiles while posing for a rare photo together.
For the picture, Jenner, who wore a strapless patterned pink top, leaned into Booker, who was dressed in all-black.
The duo also climbed aboard a yacht that took them across Italian waters. On Instagram Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a long green dress: "Beautiful," she wrote.
Jenner and Booker were first linked in April 2020. They didn't make their relationship Instagram official until earlier this year, on Valentine's Day, and recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on the platform.
A source told PEOPLE in June that the two were going strong. "She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier," the source said. "Her whole family loves Devin too."
The athlete "is such a cool guy," the source continued. "He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."
Jenner has largely kept her romantic relationships private over the years. According to former KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam, the model had a "rule" about showcasing her dating life on the E! series.
"Kendall's always had this rule — she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Farjam said on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast in June. "So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it."