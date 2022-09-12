Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share a Kiss at US Open During Weekend Getaway in N.Y.C.

Kendall Jenner and her on-again beau Devin Booker joined the roaring crowd at the US Open after attending the Marni fashion show the day before

By
Published on September 12, 2022 08:58 AM
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Casper Ruud of Norway in the final of the men's singles
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoyed a date night Sunday as they watched elite players Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz face off during the men's singles finals at the US Open.

The couple looked cool and chic as Jenner, 26, tied her hair back into a braid and wore a white top with a blue sweater tied around her shoulders.

She accessorized with gold earrings and a blue cap, while the Phoenix Suns guard, 25, wore an orange jacket over a white T-shirt.

They cheered and smiled while sitting in a box on the upper level at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, as 19-year-old Alcaraz of Spain made history, becoming the youngest man ever to win the Grand Slam singles title.

At one point, Jenner and Booker even shared a kiss!

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner.
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner.
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner.
L: Caption Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Frey/TPN/Getty Images
C: Caption Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Frey/TPN/Getty Images
R: Caption Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner. PHOTO: Gotham/GC Images

RELATED GALLERY: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Most Adorable Photos Together

The couple's weekend getaway in the Big Apple also included fashion, as they attended the SS23 Marni fashions show together on Saturday.

The Kardashians star opted for a floral knee-length dress with black stockings and knee-high black boots for the event, while the three-time NBA All-Star wore a white shirt and black jeans.

Prior to this trip, the two were spotted together at the "NBA 2K23" game launch event on Friday in Los Angeles.

Jenner was first linked to Booker in 2020. That year, they were spotted road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona.

The pair went Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year, with Jenner and Booker sharing their very first photos of each other. They later celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> and Devin Booker attend the NBA 2k Launch Party at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Cassy Athena/Getty

In May, the pair was spotted attending Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

A month later, news broke that Jenner and Booker had reportedly broken up after two years together, with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that they were "not on the same page" about their future.

The pair have since sparked reconciliation rumors, however, after being spotted together on numerous occasions, including an adventurous outing on July 31 and a dinner outing in West Hollywood, California, late last month.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, the supermodel revealed that she was reluctant to reveal too much about her relationships, and how it stems from watching her older sisters navigate the highs and lows of dating in the spotlight.

"A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally," she explained at the time. "Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."

