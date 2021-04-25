Kendall Jenner and NBA Boyfriend Devin Booker Hold Hands for Date Night in N.Y.C.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were also spotted together earlier on Saturday for lunch in the city

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are out and about in Big Apple.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 25, and the NBA star, 24, were spotted on Saturday night walking the streets of New York City hand-in-hand as they headed to Carbone for dinner.

For their date night, Jenner dressed in a tan, leather bodysuit while Booker opted for a gray shirt over a black T-shirt and brown pants. Both stars wore face masks.

The couple also stepped out together earlier that day in the city for lunch at Bar Pitti. For the daytime outing, Jenner wore a cardigan and gray trousers while Booker wore a long-sleeved, black shirt and gray cargo pants.

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of keeping the status of their romance private. In Jenner's holiday photo, the pair cuddled on top of a countertop and shared a silly moment as the model covered her face while smiling widely. She captioned it with a single white heart emoji.

On Booker's Instagram Story at the time, Jenner was first shown spending time outdoors with a black dog amid a mountainous backdrop, before they were pictured seemingly taking a nap atop a blanket on the grass.

A source told PEOPLE in mid-February that Jenner and Booker had taken their relationship to the next level.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the source said at the time. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

"And her family thinks he is great. He was even invited to Kim's 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti," the source added.