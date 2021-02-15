Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were frequently spotted spending time together over the summer, though neither had previously publicly confirmed their relationship

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Go Instagram Official on Valentine's Day with Sweet Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are Instagram official!

The model, 25, and NBA player, 24, shared their first photos together on Sunday in honor of Valentine's Day.

In Jenner's photo, the pair are shown laying on what appears to be a countertop, sharing a silly moment as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covers her face while smiling widely. She captioned it with a single white heart emoji.

On Booker's Instagram Story, Jenner is first shown spending time outdoors with a black dog amid a mountainous backdrop, before the trio are pictured seemingly taking a nap atop a blanket on the grass.

The Phoenix Suns player also opted for a single (orange) heart emoji to caption their time together, tagging Jenner in the video portion.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner | Credit: Devin Booker Instagram

Image zoom Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner | Credit: Devin Booker Instagram

Jenner and Booker first sparked dating rumors last April when they took a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona together. They were frequently spotted spending time together over the summer, though neither publicly confirmed their relationship.

The pair was last seen out together in Los Angeles over Labor Day weekend in September, heading to dinner at Soho House in Malibu, California.

One week prior, the couple was spotted enjoying lunch at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, and in August, the two went on a group vacation to Idaho with pals Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, a source told PEOPLE.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," said the source. "They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."

Image zoom Kendall Jenner (L); Devin Booker | Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images; Barry Gossage /Getty Images

While Sunday marked the duo's first snapshots together on social media, Booker hasn't shied away from showing love for Jenner on Instagram.

The basketball forward reposted a recent picture that Jenner shared on her Instagram page last month, featuring the reality star sunbathing in a beaded bikini.

"Whew," Booker wrote atop the photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday, adding an emoji depicting an anxious face with sweat.