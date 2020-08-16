Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Step Out for Dinner in Malibu with Her Sister Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are spending more and more time together.

On Saturday, the model, 24, and NBA player, 23, were spotted grabbing dinner together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. They were joined by her sister, Kylie Jenner.

Kendall opted for a cream-colored slip dress, which she paired with an off-white cardigan, nude mules and a baguette bag. Meanwhile, Kylie stepped out in a strapless plaid set and beige heels.

Booker joined the duo in a more casual ensemble, rocking a black hoodie, jeans, black and blue Air Jordan sneakers and a baseball cap.

The Phoenix Suns star made his way back to California after spending time in the NBA bubble in Florida. His team was eliminated from the playoffs last week after losing a tiebreaker to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jenner and Booker's outing comes after the pair exchanged flirty messages on Instagram.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star had posted a glammed up clip on her Instagram, which she captioned with a simple strawberry emoji.

"I like strawberries," the shooting guard, 23 commented on the post, to which Jenner responded with four strawberry emojis.

The coy exchange sparked romance speculations among fans as the reality star and NBA athlete have continued to spend time together.

In May, Jenner was spotted driving around with Booker near Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, and in April, the two were photographed on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't a couple — at least not yet. "She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now but you never know with Kendall."

Their first outing went viral on social media after someone shared a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle. "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner," the clip was captioned.

One fan came to Jenner's defense and responded that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet, "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch."