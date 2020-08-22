Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker were first seen together in April

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors as They Have Dinner Date in L.A.

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker are still spending time together, fueling rumors of a romantic relationship.

The pair were once again spotted out, this time heading to dinner in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. Jenner, 24, was dressed in a tight black mini dress for the occasion, while the athlete, 23, wore a button-down shirt and pants.

This is the third time Jenner and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard have been seen out together in the past week.

On Monday, they were spotted running errands in Los Angeles together, stopping by a pet shop while accompanied by Booker’s dog.

The day prior, they were seen grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu with the supermodel's sister, Kylie Jenner, after they exchanged flirty messages while commenting on one of Kendall's Instagram videos.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Dave Benett/Getty; Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty

Jenner had captioned the clip, a close-up video of herself looking serious for the camera, with a simple strawberry emoji. "I like strawberries," Booker commented, to which she responded with four strawberry emojis.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and the basketball player were first spotted together on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona in April. A month later, on Memorial Day, Jenner was seen driving around with Booker near Van Nuys Airport in L.A.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't a couple — at least not yet — though Jenner is notoriously private about her dating life.

"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

When their first outing made the rounds on social media, it prompted a clapback from the reality star after someone tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, writing, "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner."

One fan came to Jenner's defense, responding that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."