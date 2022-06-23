Kendall Jenner and NBA Star Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years: Report

The former couple has been romantically linked since 2020

Kendall Jenner is reportedly single.

A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," while another insider noted to the outlet that the model and the athlete "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Additionally, a separate source told E! News on Wednesday that "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

A rep for Jenner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jenner, 26, was first linked to Booker, 25, in 2020. That year, they were spotted road-tripping to Sedona, Arizona.

The pair went Instagram-official on Valentine's Day last year, with Jenner and Booker sharing their very first photos of each other. They later celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021.

They were recently spotted attending Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian's Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

Jenner had always been private about her dating life — and her relationship with Booker was no exception. But a source told PEOPLE that the Phoenix Sun player is "very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity."

Another source said Jenner and Booker "got serious quickly last summer."

"Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in L.A.," the insider continued. "They spent the whole summer together and even vacationed with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]. They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple."

Before their relationship turned romantic, Jenner and Booker hung out while they were on a double date with other people.

Jenner and then-boyfriend Ben Simmons went to dinner with Booker and sister Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods and Booker apparently split in early 2019 — the same year Woods kissed Khloé Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson at a party.

At the start of 2022, there was speculation that Jenner and Booker had taken their relationship to the next level.