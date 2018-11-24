Kendall Jenner Watches as Ben Simmons Flips Off Tristan Thompson in Tense Basketball Game

Kendall Jenner had a front-row seat to a tense moment between Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons on Friday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, was sitting courtside at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers (Thompson’s team) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (Simmons’ team) when the two athletes were separated from each other in the fourth quarter of the game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner was romantically linked to Simmons, 22, over the summer, while Thompson, 27, is dating her sister Khloé Kardashian and is the father to Jenner’s niece, True Thompson, 7 months.

Kendall Jenner Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

According to Cavaliers Nation, the tension between Simmons and Thompson boiled over when Thompson made a free throw and “proceeded to taunt” Simmons. In response, Simmons seemingly gave the middle finger to Thompson.

Showing her support for Simmons, Jenner jokingly booed and laughed during the free throw, according to video shared by Instagram account House of Highlights.

There were no hard feelings on Thompson’s part. After the game, he retweeted video of the moment — writing, “Ben Simmons is my bro.”

The Cavaliers beat the 76ers, 121-112.

Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Spends Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson After ‘Humiliating’ Cheating Scandal

Jenner, who was dressed in a black sweater and black pants, was at the game without her sister. She was photographed congratulating Thompson after his win, smiling after giving him a hug.

Their time together comes after Jenner spent Thanksgiving with the rest of her famous family in Palm Springs, California. Only Khloé missed the festivities, celebrating in Cleveland with Thompson and their daughter.

Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks ever since she put her move back to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall. Though it’s been over six months since photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman just days before Kardashian gave birth, the events are currently unfolding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While Khloé continues to work through her emotions with Thompson, his relationship with her family is still frosty in the wake of his cheating scandal, according to a source. “Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” said the insider. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Poses with ‘Family’ Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True: ‘I’m Soo Blessed’

Still, it appeared Khloé was happy on Thanksgiving. She proudly showed off her holiday celebration on social media on Thursday, sharing a series of photos and videos of her Thanksgiving feast with Thompson at their home in Cleveland.

The NBA pro also posted a family shot. “I’m soo blessed,” he captioned the photo, which is the first he has posted on Instagram featuring the mom and dad with their baby. “Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Brutally Broken’

On Thanksgiving, Kendall shared photos with the entire Kardashian-Jenner fam as they gathered at Kris Jenner‘s home.

For her Instagram, Kendall recorded video of the clan grouping up for the camera, with Kris’ mother, MJ, alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West stood in the center with their three kids, North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 10 months. Kylie Jenner, boyfriend Travis Scott and their 9-month-old daughter Stormi rounded out the group.

Aside from eating their traditional Thanksgiving dinner, the rest of the family spent the holiday riding bikes and cooking together.