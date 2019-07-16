Kendall Jenner Claps Back at Meme Poking Fun at Her History of Dating NBA Players

It’s not every day that Kendall Jenner responds to speculation about her private life — and when she does, it’s short, sweet and to the point.

On Tuesday, the supermodel clapped back at a meme circulating on Twitter about her history of dating basketball players.

“Starting 5 of NBA players Kendall Jenner dated,” reads the text above a composite of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson, Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” Jenner, 23, tweeted in response.

The two Jenner referenced are presumably Griffin and Simmons. She was first linked to Griffin, 30, in the summer of 2017. But his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons took a toll on the relationship and they grew apart, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Jenner and Simmons, 22, dated on and off for the last year, and she publicly confirmed the relationship for the first time while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. After asking Jenner about her love of basketball, host Ellen DeGeneres pulled up a photo of the model sitting courtside at one of the NBA player’s games.

“See there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres joked, referring to Simmons. “Who’s that guy in the way?”

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner said with a laugh.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” DeGeneres pressed. “How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Jenner admitted.

In May, a source told PEOPLE the romance had cooled off.

“The relationship ran its course,” the source said. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

A source told PEOPLE last year that Jenner is “very protective of her personal life.”

“Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” the source said. “She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating.”

Jenner echoed the sentiment in an interview with Vogue Australia in May.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she said. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be].”

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she continued. “Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”