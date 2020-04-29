Kendall Jenner shot off a fiery tweet after a Twitter user suggested that basketball players were "passing" her around

Kendall Jenner Claps Back at Comment About Her Dating NBA Stars After Being Spotted with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is firing back at internet trolls!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 24, shot off a fiery tweet on Wednesday after a Twitter user suggested that she dates a lot of basketball players.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her candid comeback came when photos of her hanging out with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker were published online, to which a commenter tweeted alongside a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle, "Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner."

When a fan came to Jenner's defense and responded that "maybe she [was] passing them around," Jenner quipped in a tweet of her own, "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

While Jenner and Booker, 23, were photographed on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona, a source tells PEOPLE that they aren't a couple — at least for now.

"She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends. They're just friends for now but you never know with Kendall," the source said.

?s=21

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Claps Back at Meme Poking Fun at Her History of Dating NBA Players

This was not the first time Jenner fired back at speculation about her private life. In July 2019, the supermodel clapped back at a meme circulating on Twitter about her history of dating basketball players.

“Starting 5 of NBA players Kendall Jenner dated,” read a caption above a composite of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson, Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin.

“2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” she tweeted in response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The two Jenner referenced were presumed to be Griffin and Simmons. She was first linked to Griffin, 31, in the summer of 2017. But his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons took a toll on the relationship and they grew apart, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Jenner and Simmons, 23, dated on and off in 2018, and she publicly confirmed the relationship for the first time while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019. After asking Jenner about her love of basketball, host Ellen DeGeneres pulled up a photo of the model sitting courtside at one of the Philadelphia 76ers player's games.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons Taylor Hill/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty

“See there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres joked, referring to Simmons. “Who’s that guy in the way?”

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner said with a laugh.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” DeGeneres pressed. “How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Jenner admitted.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Seen with Ben Simmons in N.Y.C. Weeks After Celebrating New Year's Eve Together

Though their romance cooled off last May, a source told PEOPLE in January the couple has been spending time together again.

“Kendall always liked Ben,” the source said. “They always have the best time together. They are dating and seem happy for now. They have both had a lot of time to see each other.”

A second source also confirmed that the relationship was back on at the time, telling PEOPLE, “They’ve been on and off and there are periods where they definitely lost touch, but they’ve always had their eye on one another. Their breakup always seemed more like a break because of careers and distance.”

Jenner and Simmons were spotted together in Miami in early February.