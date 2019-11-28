Kendall Jenner Claps Back After Being Accused of Not Supporting Caitlyn Jenner on Reality Show

Kendall Jenner is defending her social media silence on dad Caitlyn Jenner‘s stint on British reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Wednesday, the supermodel posted an Instagram Story wishing Caitlyn good luck on the survival competition show. She took the opportunity to clap back at fans who had noticed her lack of previous posts about Caitlyn’s newest project.

“Always rooting for you ❤️,” Kendall, 24, captioned a clip of Caitlyn on the show. “Strongest person on the [Earth].”

The model added: “Just cuz I’m not posting doesn’t mean I’m not supporting. I love my dad! Everyone chill.”

Caitlyn, 70, is competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season 19. On the show, contestants face off in challenges in the hopes that they get voted King or Queen of the Jungle and donate their winnings to a charity of their choice.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner Instagram

Image zoom Kendall Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner George Pimentel/Getty Images

Recently on the reality show, Caitlyn hilariously channeled her daughter Kylie Jenner‘s viral slogan “Rise and Shine” while giving an inspirational speech to her fellow teammates.

“Let’s go, team!” she shouted in a clip from the show. “Not just another day, another day to excel, another day to be great. Rise and shine!”

“Need this as my alarm tone!” the show’s Twitter account wrote alongside the video, while step-daughter Kim Kardashian West tweeted, “I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago!”

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Bonds with Her Nephews — and Jokes About ‘Starting a Family’ with Fai Khadra

I literally recorded this and set this as my alarm a few weeks ago! https://t.co/HNYmv8KJ9m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 23, 2019

Image zoom Caitlyn Jenner ITV/Shutterstock

In ITV’s cast announcement, Caitlyn — who was also spotted going skydiving while filming the show — said the biggest challenge of living in the jungle is trying to get along with the other contestants.

“Dealing with other people is by far the hardest thing,” she said. “It’s much more difficult than dealing with the most poisonous snakes in the world. That’s easy — just stay away from them!”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Mimics Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’ on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“You can’t get away from the other people and it will be a very different experience for me,” she added, noting that she competed on the U.S. version of the survival show in 2003.

Singer Myles Stephenson, Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, actress Jacqueline Jossa, Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp, British rugby player James Haskell and TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway are also appearing this season.