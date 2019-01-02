Kendall Jenner Cheers on Ben Simmons Despite 'Ridiculous' Petition to Ban Her from 76ers Games

Kendall Jenner clearly isn’t superstitious.

On Tuesday night, the 23-year-old model sat courtside to cheer on beau Ben Simmons as the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a grey graphic tank and had her hair pulled back into two mini pigtails as she sat next to her singer friend Charlotte Lawrence. Jenner accessorized with dark nail polish and gold jewelry.

Her outing comes in the midst of a fan petition to ban her from all future 76ers home games. It was created out of fear that her presence somehow prompted the Pennsylvania team’s loss to “the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers,” the Change.org page reads.

However, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin called the petition “ridiculous” in an interview with Business Insider earlier this month.

“I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her,” he said. “I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner.

He added, “Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.”

Jenner was first romantically linked to the basketball star, 22, over the summer, but they appeared to cool things off going into the fall. In late November, though, she was spotted courtside for a 76ers game at the Wells Fargo Center.

In December, a source told PEOPLE, “Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently.”

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source added.

While Jenner’s famous sisters are often more open about their significant others, a source told PEOPLE in July that she is “very protective” of her relationship with Simmons.

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner said.

“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source explained.