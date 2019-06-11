Kendall Jenner Calls Out 'Rude' Kourtney Kardashian for 'Trying to Be Cool' Around Her Friends

Tensions are brewing between Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian this week on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kendall sits down with Khloé Kardashian to rant about their older sister after she tagged along on a ski trip to Mammoth, California, with Kendall’s friends in January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You know, Kourtney and I have been getting a bit closer over the past couple of years and I love that she hangs out with me and my friends,” says Kendall, 23. “But to be honest, I felt like there were just some moments where she was a bit rude and it really started to get to me at a certain point.”

“A lot of the trip, people were picking on me, and by people I mean Kourtney, most of the time,” she continues. “Whether she thought she was joking, I didn’t really think it was a joke. I just felt like she was trying to be cool in front of my friends and like, younger people that are cool, at my expense.”

RELATED: Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian ‘Get in Tiffs All the Time,’ Source Says: ‘They’re Fine!’

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Kendall recounts to Khloé that at one point during the trip, Kourtney, 40, put her feet up on the center console in Kendall’s car.

“Mind you, it’s like, rainy and muddy outside,” she explains. “I go, ‘Kourt, can you not put your feet up on my thing?’ And she goes, ‘Kendall, it’s a f—ing vehicle.’ I go, ‘So? I don’t want your shoes all over my car.’ And she goes and puts her feet onto the [headrests].”

“That’s so rude,” says Khloé, 34.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Pose in Sexy Bikinis for ‘Low-Key’ Memorial Day Weekend

Another example? Kendall recalls that later in the trip, Kourtney made fun of her after she asked one of their friends, Fai Khadra, to keep her car keys on him while they went skiing.

“I was like, ‘Are you sure you have a zip pocket? I don’t want it to fall out.’ … I mean, literally, how would we get home if we lost the key?” Kendall says. “And Kourtney goes, ‘Kendall, chill the f— out, it’s a key.’ And then my friends, all of them laugh with her. None of them took my side, they’re all just laughing together. And then she feels that validation.”

“I’m not blaming my friends at all,” she adds. “They’re not doing it because they’re trying to be mean.”

“You’re not mad at them — you’re more mad that she even puts you in that situation,” Khloé says.

“Right,” Kendall acknowledges. “She was like, putting me down to make herself feel higher or cooler.”

“That’s just so weird,” Khloé says.

RELATED: The Most Epic Keeping Up with the Kardashians Sibling Fights Ever

Later, Khloé admits she’s “so annoyed” with Kourtney.

“She’s supposed to be the older sister, but it just seems like Kourtney was bullying Kendall the entire time,” she says. “I mean, that’s so lame for anyone to do that.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!