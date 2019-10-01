Kendall Jenner Brings Date to Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding — but Says They're Not Together

Don’t get it twisted: Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra are just friends.

On Monday night, the supermodel was in attendance at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s second wedding, celebrating the couple as they exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. (They first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse a little over a year ago.)

Jenner, 23, later posted a photo of herself from the evening with Khadra, who is a longtime fixture of her famous family’s circle.

“we don’t date he’s just my date 🖤,” she captioned a mirror selfie of the pair in their wedding attire.

Khadra, 28, is the older brother of twin DJs and fashionistas Simi and Haze. According to Interview magazine, the Saudi-born siblings are Palestinian in background and their mother, Rula, owns an upscale lifestyle boutique in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Jenner was most recently linked to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. In May, a source told PEOPLE the romance had cooled off.

“The relationship ran its course,” the source said at the time. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

A source told PEOPLE last year that Jenner is “very protective of her personal life.”

“Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” the source said. “She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating.”

Jenner echoed the sentiment in an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this year.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she said. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long-term [what it’s going to be].”

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she continued. “Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”