Kendall Jenner Calls Boyfriend Devin Booker Her 'Best Friend' in Sweet Tribute on His 25th Birthday

Kendall Jenner is wishing Devin Booker a very happy birthday!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 25, honored the NBA player's 25th birthday with a pair of shout-outs on her Instagram Story Saturday.

"Happy birthday best friend @dbook," Jenner wrote atop an image of herself playfully posing with Booker on a beach chair.

On the next slide, Jenney posted three red heart emojis over a smiling photo of her boyfriend who was in his Team USA garb from the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Instagram Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of speculation since April 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner's family approved of Booker as her boyfriend.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship," the source said in February. "They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in mid-June. A short time later, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship was continually growing stronger.

"She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too," an insider said, adding that the Phoenix Suns star "is such a cool guy."

The insider added, "He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall."

Kendall Jenner and beau Devin Booker soak up the Italian sunshine in Capri Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

The same source said Jenner and Booker "got serious quickly" in the summer of 2020. "Kendall visited him a lot in Phoenix. After Devin finished the season, he stayed with Kendall in L.A.," the source told PEOPLE.

"They spent the whole summer together and even vacationed with Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Baldwin Bieber]," the source added. "They're still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple."

In April, an insider told PEOPLE that the relationship started slowly, but that "this is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."