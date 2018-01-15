Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin 'Cooling Off' as He’s Spotted with a Mystery Woman: Source

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin aren’t calling it quits just yet.

“Blake and Kendall have been cooling off recently, but they’re not officially broken up,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively after Griffin was spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend with a mystery woman.

“They were definitely giving off couple vibes,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE exclusively of Griffin and the woman, with whom he was seen at Soho Malibu enjoying dinner and drinks with another couple. “At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so.”

Added the eyewitness, “It was so subtle. They seemed very low-key together, and their holding hands looked entirely natural. They looked like they were really comfortable with each other, and they were definitely not calling any attention to themselves and the little bit of PDA that they shared.”

Jenner and Griffin have been seeing each other since August, shortly after he split from the mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron, a former college basketball player.

The couple has been spotted together often since, with Jenner frequently sitting courtside to watch Griffin play at Los Angeles Clippers games.

Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted wearing the 28-year-old L.A. Clippers power forward player’s jacket over her shoulders after attending his stand-up comedy show.

Griffin also hung out with Jenner and her family at the 22-year-old model’s birthday dinner at Petit Taqueria in November.

“Kendall is very happy with Blake. They started out more like friends, and then it was very casual. But it seems more serious lately,” a source previously said. “When they are not together, they keep in touch over the phone. Her family has accepted Blake. They are spending time getting to know him.”

Jenner and Griffin nearly made their red carpet debut together in November at the premiere of The 5th Quarter — though they posed for photos separately.

“Kendall was in a great mood,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of the supermodel at the event. “She and Blake hung out, but they also mingled separately.”