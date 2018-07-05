Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spotted Getting Cozy at Khloé Kardashian's July 4th Party

Sparks were flying on the Fourth of July for Kendall Jenner — and we’re not just talking about the fireworks!

Jenner was spotted getting cozy with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons at sister Khloé Kardashian‘s party on Wednesday.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the pair sitting together in one of Kardashian’s snapchat videos from the day. In the clip, Jenner, 22, leaned against the NBA player, 21, as he put his arm around her leg while lounging on a chair with a group of people.

Both Jenner and Simmons were all smiles as a guest gave a shoutout to Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson for throwing the backyard bash.

The two also posed in a custom photo booth together with a group of friends.

Though Jenner and Simmons have yet to comment on their relationship status, they have been spending a lot of time together over the past month.