Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spotted Getting Cozy at Khloé Kardashian's July 4th Party

Sparks were flying on the Fourth of July for Kendall Jenner — and we’re not just talking about the fireworks!
Jenner was spotted getting cozy with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons at sister Khloé Kardashian‘s party on Wednesday.
Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the pair sitting together in one of Kardashian’s snapchat videos from the day. In the clip, Jenner, 22, leaned against the NBA player, 21, as he put his arm around her leg while lounging on a chair with a group of people.
Both Jenner and Simmons were all smiles as a guest gave a shoutout to Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson for throwing the backyard bash.
The two also posed in a custom photo booth together with a group of friends.
Though Jenner and Simmons have yet to comment on their relationship status, they have been spending a lot of time together over the past month.
“They seem to have a great time together. Kendall looks happy with Ben,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “You can tell she is enjoying her summer.”
Last week, the pair enjoyed lunch at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills and then went shopping at Neiman Marcus.
“They do seem a bit more serious,” said a second source.
Jenner and Simmons first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer. On May 30, they were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player got in the same SUV at the end of the night, according to video obtained by TMZ. The Blast also obtained video of the couple entering the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.
Nevertheless, a source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is enjoying the single life and isn’t looking for a “serious relationship” right now.
“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the source said. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”