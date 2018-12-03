Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Heat Up — But They're 'Still Not Exclusive,' Source Says

December 03, 2018 05:05 PM

Kendall Jenner has been a mainstay in the stands cheering on NBA player Ben Simmons, but that doesn’t mean they’ve made their relationship official.

“Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently,” a source tells PEOPLE about Jenner, who was previously linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source says of the model.

Although Jenner, 23, is making cross-country trips to support the Philadelphia 76ers star, she’s not exactly settling down.

“They’re still not exclusive though,” the source confirms.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Is Her ‘Thank U, Next’ Character as She Cheers on Kendall at VS Fashion Show

Jenner and the 22-year-old basketball player first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a courtside seat next to his mother, Julie Simmons, as the 76ers played the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia.

Jenner was photographed laughing and smiling with Julie.

Earlier in November, Jenner attended another one of Simmons’ games, where she  jokingly booed sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whose team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, eventually won the game.

RELATED: The 15 Most Memorable Kardashian-Jenner Instagrams of 2018

Although the model caught some heat for teasing Thompson on the court, Kardashian  defended her younger sister.

My sister was watching HER man Play against my man…So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan confused about why the new mother didn’t seem bothered by her sister’s actions.

While Jenner’s famous sisters are often more open about their significant others, a source told PEOPLE in July that she is “very protective” of her relationship with Simmons.

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner said.

“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source explained.

