Kendall Jenner Reunites with Ben Simmons After Spending Time with Anwar Hadid in N.Y.C

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are still hanging out.

On Sunday, Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, were spotted leaving Barney’s in Los Angeles — less than a week after her flirtation with Anwar Hadid made headlines.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons on June 10 BACKGRID

The supermodel was seen kissing a man who resembled Anwar, 18, at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City on June 4; a few days later, she and Anwar were photographed arriving at his older sister Gigi Hadid‘s apartment together.

Jenner and Simmons, meanwhile, sparked romance rumors just a week prior. On May 30, they were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player got in the same SUV at the end of the night, according to video obtained by TMZ. The Blast also obtained video of the couple entering the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is enjoying the single life and isn’t looking for a “serious relationship” right now.

“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” said the source. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”

Instead, Jenner is simply focusing on doing what makes her happy — no matter where that may take her.

“Being single during the summer isn’t a bad idea to her,” added the source. “She has many amazing friends and seems very excited about life in general.”