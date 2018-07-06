Awkward? Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Hang Out Together at Same Club as His Ex Tinashe

Running into your ex can be awkward — especially when you’re with a new flame!

While spending time together on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons ended up going to a club where Simmons’ ex, singer Tinashe, was also present.

At one in the morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, and the NBA player, 21, were spotted leaving together, as the model tried to keep a low profile. Minutes later, Tinashe — who was all smiles — was also seen exiting the hotspot.

Although Tinashe’s younger brother previously accused Simmons of cheating on the singer with Jenner, when asked by TMZ whether she was getting along with her ex, the singer, 25, said he had been texting her while they were all at the club together.

Kendall Jenner BACKGRID

Tinashe BACKGRID

RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Rumored New Man Ben Simmons Accused of Cheating on Tinashe by Singer’s Brother

Hours after Jenner and Simmons first sparked romance rumors earlier this summer, one of Tinashe’s brothers spoke out against the NBA player, claiming he had been unfaithful to the singer.

“Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… people all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s— * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” Kudzai wrote on Twitter in response to Page Six’s report that the duo are now dating. The tweet has since been deleted.

Tinashe, Kendall Jenner, and Ben Simmons Roy Rochlin/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Although Jenner and Simmons have yet to comment on their relationship status, they were spotted getting cozy at Khloé Kardashian‘s Fourth of July party on Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Pose in Sexy Bikinis for ‘Low-Key’ Memorial Day Weekend

Eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the pair sitting together in one of Kardashian’s Snapchat videos from the day. In the clip, Jenner leaned against Simmons as he put his arm around her leg while lounging on a chair with a group of people.

“They seem to have a great time together. Kendall looks happy with Ben,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “You can tell she is enjoying her summer.”

Last week, the pair enjoyed lunch at South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills and then went shopping at Neiman Marcus.

“They do seem a bit more serious,” said a second source.

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Splash News

RELATED: A Timeline of All the Athletes the Kardashians and Jenners Have Dated, from Reggie Bush to Tristan Thompson

However, although the pair have been spending a lot of time together, a source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is enjoying the single life and isn’t looking for a “serious relationship” right now.

“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the source said. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”