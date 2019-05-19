Kendall Jenner hasn’t spoken much about her love life lately, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently opened up on details about her private relationship with boyfriend Ben Simmons.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, for which she was named the magazine’s cover star, Jenner opened up about her relationship with the Australian-born NBA player and how close the two are from tying the knot.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said of her plans for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she added.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” the supermodel said.

While marriage seems out of the 23-year-old’s mind, the star is still very much in a committed relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers point guard. Jenner FaceTimed Simmons before her Vogue interview and even streamed her boyfriend’s game while sitting in the hair and makeup chair prior to the cover shoot, according to the publication.

Speaking about the importance of privacy in a relationship, Jenner said she took into account her status as a member of the always camera-ready Kardashian and Jenner families.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she told Vogue.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” she said.

Jenner confirmed she has been dating Philadelphia 76ers basketball star Ben Simmons, 22, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres said, before the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner replied with a huge smile on her face: “For a bit now.”

Kendall also spoke to Vogue about trying not to put pressure on herself to meet specifc goals by a certain age.

“I feel like once you do [that], it’s just completely ingenuine, and you think that you have to be in a certain place when you don’t have to be,” she continued. “Everyone has their own path and their own way of letting the cards fall. Your 20s are for messing up and figuring it out.”