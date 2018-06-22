Kendall Jenner Spotted with Ben Simmons Again as Rumored Couple Parties in L.A.

Kendall Jenner has yet to address her rumored romance with Ben Simmons — but they sure are spending plenty of time together.

On Thursday, the pair was spotted partying at Hyde nightclub in Hollywood after grabbing dinner at celebrity hot spot Craig’s earlier in the evening.

According to TMZ, they left the club at around 2 a.m., hopping into the same SUV at the end of the night.

Jenner, 22, and Simmons, 21, first sparked romance rumors late last month. On May 30, they were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, Jenner and the Philadelphia 76ers player got in the same SUV at the end of the night, according to video obtained by TMZ. The Blast also obtained video of the couple entering the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.

Though Jenner was caught making out with Anwar Hadid, 18, at a CFDA Awards afterparty in New York City the following week, it appears the flirtation was nothing serious — but things with Simmons, meanwhile, have been picking up steam ever since she returned to L.A.

Nevertheless, a source recently told PEOPLE that Jenner is enjoying the single life and isn’t looking for a “serious relationship” right now.

“Kendall is having fun. She doesn’t want a serious relationship and is just enjoying being single,” the source said. “She feels that whenever she has been serious about guys in the past, it’s kind of a mess and doesn’t work out. She invested time in the relationship with Blake Griffin. She isn’t planning on doing the same right now.”

“Being single during the summer isn’t a bad idea to her,” the source added. “She has many amazing friends and seems very excited about life in general.”