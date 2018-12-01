Kendall Jenner Bonds with Ben Simmons' Mom While Supporting Him at Basketball Game

Could this be a sign that things are getting a little more serious between Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons?

As Simmons’ team, the Philadelphia 76ers, took on the Washington Wizards in Philadelphia on Friday, Kendall Jenner had a courtside seat next to the NBA player’s mother Julie Simmons. Seeming to get along with the proud mom, Jenner was photographed laughing and smiling as the pair interacted.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, opted for a lacy white tank top and black PVC leggings for the casual outing, pairing her form-fitting ensemble with a pair of open-toe heels.

Simmons’ team ended up winning 123-98.

Ben Simmons Matt Slocum/AP

Just one week earlier, Jenner attended another one of Simmons’ games, where she proceeded to jokingly boo Tristan Thompson, whose team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, went on to eventually win the game.

Although the model caught some heat for teasing Thompson on the court, Khloé Kardashian quickly stepped in to defend her younger sister.

“My sister was watching HER man Play against my man…So of course she’s going to heckle the opposing team,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan who seemed confused at how the new mother didn’t seem bothered by her sister’s actions.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In the process of defending her sister, Kardashian also seemingly revealed that Jenner’s relationship with Simmons, to whom she was romantically linked over summer, is still very much on.

Kardashian’s comments were made just days after Thanksgiving, as the mother of one joined Thompson in Cleveland instead of attending her family’s big bash in Palm Springs, California.

Setting the record straight online, Kardashian went on to deny that her decision to be with Thompson was indicative of an ongoing feud with her family.

“I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” she explained on Twitter. “My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Despite the progress that Kardashian and Thompson appear to have made in repairing their fractured romance after his cheating scandal broke, a source recently told PEOPLE that her family still doesn’t “trust Tristan and thinks Khloé could do much better.”

“Khloé has asked for them to respect whatever decisions she makes for her family, and that’s what they are doing right now,” the source said.

“They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé,” the source shared of her family. Still, “it doesn’t mean that they think Tristan is a great guy.”