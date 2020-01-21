Kendall Jenner Seen with Ben Simmons in N.Y.C. Weeks After Celebrating New Year's Eve Together

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spent time together this weekend in New York City, further fueling speculation that they are back together.

On Sunday, the supermodel and the Philadelphia 76ers guard were spotted out and about after grabbing a low-key lunch at Bubby’s, both wearing black hoodies, pants and sneakers.

The pair also hung out at Little Sister Lounge at the Moxy East Village on Saturday night after the Sixers beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to Page Six.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Admits She Has Created Fake Profiles to Stalk Her Exes on Social Media

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Jenner, 24, and Simmons, 23, were first linked in the summer of 2018 and dated on and off for about a year. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is notoriously private about her dating life — publicly confirmed the relationship for the first time while appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last February. After asking Jenner about her love of basketball, host Ellen DeGeneres pulled up a photo of the model sitting courtside at one of the NBA player’s games.

“See there you are, but there’s a guy in front of you, I can hardly see you,” DeGeneres joked, referring to Simmons. “Who’s that guy in the way?”

“I’m not so sure,” Jenner said with a laugh.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers,” DeGeneres pressed. “How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Jenner admitted.

RELATED: Harry Styles Says He and Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Have ‘Been Friends’ for ‘Several Years’

In May, a source told PEOPLE the relationship had “run its course,” but by December, it appeared to pick back up as Jenner was spotted cheering on her ex at a home game in Philadelphia.

The two also celebrated New Year’s Eve together in downtown Philly, as seen in a photo obtained TMZ.